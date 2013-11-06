FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hedge fund Elliott builds up 12 pct stake in Celesio
November 6, 2013 / 5:41 PM / 4 years ago

Hedge fund Elliott builds up 12 pct stake in Celesio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Elliott International has built up a stake of almost 12 percent in German drugs distributor Celesio, currently the subject of an $8.3 billion takeover bid by U.S. rival McKesson .

Elliott owned 11.68 percent of the shares in Celesio on Oct. 31, according to a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

Elliott, run by U.S. investor Paul E. Singer, has a history of building up stakes in takeover targets with the aim of extracting a better price, such as with Kabel Deutschland just a couple of months ago.

