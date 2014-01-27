FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Celesio says Paul Singer voting stake falls to 1.15 percent
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 27, 2014 / 8:32 AM / 4 years ago

Celesio says Paul Singer voting stake falls to 1.15 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Celesio AG on Monday said hedge fund manager Paul Singer’s voting stake in the German drug distributor has fallen to 1.15 percent as of January 22, regulatory filings show.

Elliott, a New York-based hedge fund led by U.S. investor Paul Singer, sold its stake to Celesio’s largest shareholder Haniel, which then tendered a combined stake of more than 75 percent of Celesio shares to U.S. rival McKesson , including those from bonds that convert into shares. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.