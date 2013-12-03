FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Celesio says Elliott seeks wide-ranging influence over group
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2013 / 1:35 PM / 4 years ago

Celesio says Elliott seeks wide-ranging influence over group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Celesio AG said it was notified by Paul E. Singer and its hedge fund Elliott that the U.S. investor seeks to exert wide-ranging influence over the German drugs distributor.

Elliott this month lifted its stake in Celesio to 21 percent, bringing it close to a position where it could block the $8.3 billion takeover bid by McKesson.

According to Celesio, Singer intends to buy more shares over the next 12 months but does not rule out a sale either.

Singer also said he intends to exert influence over the appointment of managers and board members and to materially change the capital structure of Celesio, the German group said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.