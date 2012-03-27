FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Celesio says to sell DocMorris mail-order pharmacy
#Healthcare
March 27, 2012 / 8:16 AM / in 6 years

Celesio says to sell DocMorris mail-order pharmacy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STUTTGART, Germany, March 27 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest drugs distributor Celesio said it has put mail order pharmacy unit DocMorris on the block to mend relations with German pharmacies, its main customer group.

Chief Executive Markus Pinger said in a statement on Tuesday that the sales process for the online pharmacy as well as for Movianto and Pharmexx, two service providers catering to drugmakers, has been started.

Celesio, the owner of British drug retailer Lloyds Pharmacy, also said 2011 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 26.4 percent to 514.8 million euros ($686.02 million), slightly above the expected 506 million in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

It said EBITDA adjusted for special effects in 2012 would reach at least last year’s level of 578.3 million euros but warned that government austerity measures and health budget cuts could burden results over the next two years. ($1 = 0.7504 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Kroener and Ludwig Burger)

