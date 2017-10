FRANKFURT, May 14 (Reuters) - German drugs distributor Celesio confirmed its full-year outlook for 2012 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to at least match last year’s level.

First-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose a currency-adjusted 5.1 percent to 139.9 million euros, it said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)