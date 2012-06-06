FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Celesio to reshuffle management board - sources
June 6, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 5 years ago

Celesio to reshuffle management board - sources

Frank Siebelt, Matthias Inverardi

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 6 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest drugs distributor Celesio is set to reshuffle its management, possibly leading to the departure of the board member in charge of its wholesale business, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Chief Executive Markus Pinger, who last year took over from ousted predecessor Fritz Oesterle, in October announced a radical shake-up to address sliding earnings, two months after taking the helm.

Manager Wolfgang Maehr - the last remaining executive board member to have served under Oesterle - is likely to leave as part of the shakeup but talks continue, the sources said on Wednesday.

Celesio declined to comment on the matter.

Pinger is reversing Oesterle’s diversification strategy and is focusing on drugs wholesale and running pharmacy chains such as Britains’ Lloyds Pharmacy while expanding in Latin America. (Writing by Ludwig Burger, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
