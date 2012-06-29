FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Celesio executive Maehr leaves after reshuffle
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 29, 2012 / 12:41 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Celesio executive Maehr leaves after reshuffle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Follows June announcement of management reshuffle

* Maehr last exec to have served under previous CEO

* Celesio does not name successor (Adds background, details)

FRANKFURT, June 29 (Reuters) - Celesio said executive board member Wolfgang Maehr, the last remaining board member to have served under ousted CEO Fritz Oesterle, will leave Europe’s largest drugs distributor.

Maehr, in charge of the group’s wholesale business, leaves the company at his own request when his contract expires Sept. 30 and “in best agreement with the supervisory board”, Celesio said on Friday, without saying who would succeed him.

It said earlier this month it would reshuffle responsibilities on its management board and bring its regional businesses under tighter control of its headquarters. It said at the time that the executive board would still be composed of its previous four members.

Sources had told Reuters before that Maehr was likely to leave as part of the shakeup. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.