FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hedge fund Elliott pushes McKesson to hike Celesio offer -source
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 10, 2013 / 1:00 PM / 4 years ago

Hedge fund Elliott pushes McKesson to hike Celesio offer -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Elliott International is pushing U.S. drugs wholesale group McKesson to hike its $8.3 billion offer for German peer Celesio , a source close to the investor said.

McKesson’s offer undervalues Celesio in Elliott’s eyes, the person added.

Elliott, run by U.S. investor Paul E. Singer, has spent roughly 800 million euros building a stake of more than 20 percent in Celesio over recent weeks and is now in a position where it can block the takeover.

McKesson has said its 23 euro ($31.55) per share takeover offer is conditional upon it obtaining at least 75 percent of Celesio’s shares, including those from the convertible bonds.

One alternative to the McKesson deal would be to sell the wholesale business to a strategic bidder and the pharmacy business to a separate buyer, the source said.

Elliott declined to comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.