Celesio shares surge on report of takeover talks with McKesson
October 8, 2013 / 9:37 AM / 4 years ago

Celesio shares surge on report of takeover talks with McKesson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Celesio shares jumped 17 percent to 20 euros ($27.14)on Tuesday after Dow Jones Newswires reported that McKesson is in advanced talks to take over the German drugs distributor.

Should McKesson decide to make a bid, it could offer a premium of up to 30 percent, or close to 22 euros per share, Dow Jones Newswires cited people familiar with the matter as saying.

It added that if McKesson decided to go ahead, it may announce a bid as early as this month.

Celesio was not immediately available for comment. Its majority owner Franz Haniel & Cie declined to comment.

