McKesson says increases offer for Celesio to 23.50 eur/shr
January 9, 2014 / 11:15 AM / 4 years ago

McKesson says increases offer for Celesio to 23.50 eur/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 9 (Reuters) - McKesson said on Thursday it increased its offer for Celesio to 23.50 euros ($31.96) per share from 23 euros previously.

The U.S. drugs distributor said the sweetened offer was also agreed by majority shareholder Haniel.

It added that holders of Celesio’s convertible bonds would also be offered compensation equivalent to 23.50 euros per share and that hedge fund Elliott, which has bought enough shares to block the deal, had agreed to sell its convertible bonds at the new price.

