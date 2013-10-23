FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McKesson set to bid up to 23 eur/shr for Celesio - sources
#Market News
October 23, 2013 / 1:09 PM / 4 years ago

McKesson set to bid up to 23 eur/shr for Celesio - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. drugs distributor McKesson is set to make a full takeover offer of up to 23 euros per share for its German peer Celesio, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Diversified holding company Franz Haniel & Cie, which holds 50.01 percent of Celesio’s shares, is nearing an agreement to sell its stake to San Francisco-based McKesson, in a deal that would value Celesio’s equity capital at as much as 3.9 billion euros ($5.4 billion).

Celesio and Haniel declined to comment, while San Francisco-based McKesson was not immediately available for comment.

