Celesio on brink of selling logistic unit Movianto - sources
July 23, 2012 / 5:03 PM / 5 years ago

Celesio on brink of selling logistic unit Movianto - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 23 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest drugs distributor Celesio is on the brink of clinching a deal to sell its logistics unit Movianto and could make an announcement soon, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Monday.

A spokesman for Celesio declined comment.

Sources have previously said Movianto’s acquisition price could be at more than 120 million euros ($145.40 million).

Movianto is a specialist logistics company for the pharmaceuticals and bio-tech industries, providing services such as keeping inventory stocks, transport and cold storage.

The planned sale of Movianto is part of a strategic restructuring by Celesio to focus on traditional core areas in pharmaceuticals trading and pharmacies. ($1 = 0.8253 euros) (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by David Cowell)

