Celesio sells mail-order unit, keeps 2012 outlook
October 25, 2012 / 2:05 PM / in 5 years

Celesio sells mail-order unit, keeps 2012 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 25 (Reuters) - German drugs distributor Celesio said on Thursday it would sell its mail-order pharmacy DocMorris and maintain its fiscal 2012 outlook.

The company said it would take an additional impairment loss of about 30 million euros ($38.9 million) for the sale and that it would not impact its outlook.

“Celesio confirms its expectations for the 2012 fiscal year and assumes that adjusted EBITDA for 2012 will at least match the 2011 level with a minimum of 550 million euro,” the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7711 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)

