FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Celesio Q1 core profit drops on competition in home market
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 14, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

Celesio Q1 core profit drops on competition in home market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 14 (Reuters) - Celesio, Europe’s largest drugs distributor, posted a steeper-than-expected decline in core earnings as harsh competition prompted a slide in prices charged to German pharmacies.

First-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 9.4 percent to 126.6 million euros ($164 million), below than the 132 million euros forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Celesio still expects to generate 2013 adjusted EBITDA of between 580 million and 610 million euros and adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of between 445-475 million euros.

The company has warned of an “unprecedented” price war in the German drugs wholesale market, where it competes with unlisted Alliance Boots and Phoenix Pharmahandel.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.