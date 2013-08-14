FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Celesio cuts outlook under new CEO
#Healthcare
August 14, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Celesio cut its full-year outlook, hurt by a continued price war among German drugs distributors, six weeks after Celesio’s controlling shareholder ousted the drugs wholesale group’s chief executive.

It said on Wednesday it now expects 2013 adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of 405-425 million euros ($536-$563 million), down from a previous forecast of 445-475 million euros.

Second quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 140.9 million euros was in line with analysts’ expectations. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)

