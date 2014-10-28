FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Celesio cuts 2014 profit forecast on weak Germany, France, Brazil
October 28, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

Celesio cuts 2014 profit forecast on weak Germany, France, Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - German drug distributor Celesio lowered its 2014 operating profit forecast on Tuesday, saying the unfavourable situation in Germany, France and Brazil was affecting earnings more than previously expected.

The group has also faced higher allowances for debts in Portugal, said Celesio, which was recently taken over by U.S. peer McKesson.

The company now sees 2014 adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) falling slightly from 2013, compared with a previous outlook for a slight increase. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

