FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Celesio 2012 core earnings up 9.5 pct on cost cuts
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 26, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

Celesio 2012 core earnings up 9.5 pct on cost cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 26 (Reuters) - German drugs distributor Celesio said 2012 core earnings gained 9.5 percent as it reduced costs to counter cutbacks in European healthcare budgets.

Full year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 543 million euros ($700 million), above the average estimate of 532 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Celesio, the owner of the Lloyds Pharmacy chain, proposed an annual dividend of 0.30 euros per share, where analysts had expected a payout of 0.34 euros.

The company forecast EBITDA of 580-610 million euros in 2013.

$1 = 0.7763 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.