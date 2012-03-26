FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Celesio plans sale of online pharmacy - source
#Healthcare
March 26, 2012 / 5:16 PM / 6 years ago

Celesio plans sale of online pharmacy - source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 26 (Reuters) - German drug wholesaler Celesio plans to sell its online pharmacy unit DocMorris, a source familiar with the company’s plans told Reuters.

Celesio has mandated Deutsche Bank to find a buyer for the unit, the source said on Monday.

Celesio, due to hold its annual results news conference on Tuesday, and Deutsche Bank declined comment.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper also reported on Monday that Celesio had mandated Germany’s biggest lender for the sale. The paper’s report was released in advance of publication on Tuesday.

Celesio, which bought DocMorris in 2007, setting off a groundswell of protest from traditional pharmacy customers who saw DocMorris as a direct competitor, has been mulling what to do with the unit for some time.

“I would not rule out any option when it comes to DocMorris,” Celesio chief executive Markus Pinger said in a magazine interview in October.

Celesio has been hit by government efforts to cut health spending costs in big markets such as France and Germany. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Jonathan Gould; Editing by Dan Lalor)

