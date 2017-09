Oct 22 (Reuters) - Canadian contract electronics manufacturer Celestica Inc reported a 31 percent rise in third-quarter profit as revenue from its communications and storage business improved.

Net income rose to $57.4 million, or 31 cents per share, In the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $43.7 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 5 pct to $1.49 billion.