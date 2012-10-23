FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Celestica's quarterly profit falls on weak demand
October 23, 2012 / 8:45 PM / 5 years ago

Celestica's quarterly profit falls on weak demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Contract electronics manufacturer Celestica Inc’s reported a 13 percent lower third-quarter profit on weaker demand across all its segments.

Net income for the third quarter fell to $43.7 million, or 21 cents a share, from $50.2 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 14 percent to $1.58 billion.

Toronto-based Celestica makes smartphones, servers and some other products for branded manufacturers such as RIM, IBM Corp and Cisco Systems Inc.

Celestica said in June that it would stop making products for Research In Motion Ltd, its biggest customer at that time, by the end of 2012.

