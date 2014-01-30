Contract manufacturer Celestica's profit jumps three-fold

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Canadian contract electronics manufacturer Celestica Inc’s fourth-quarter profit jumped three-fold from a year earlier, when the company had a large impairment charge related to an acquisition in the healthcare industry.

Net income soared to $22.1 million, or 12 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $7.2 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 4 percent to $1.44 billion, mainly due to a drop in sales of servers.

The Toronto-based company makes servers and other products for companies such as IBM and Cisco Systems Inc .