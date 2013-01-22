FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Celestica's fourth-quarter profit falls
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 22, 2013 / 9:16 PM / in 5 years

Celestica's fourth-quarter profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Contract electronics manufacturer Celestica Inc reported a fall in fourth-quarter profit as it stopped manufacturing products for biggest customer Research In Motion Ltd .

Net income fell to $7.2 million, or 4 cents per share, from $69.2 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday.

Celestica earned $50.3 million or 25 cents per share, excluding items.

Revenue fell 15 percent to $1.50 billion, consistent with the company’s forecast of between $1.43 billion and $1.53 billion.

The company said last June that it would stop making products for RIM by the end of 2012.

The BlackBerry maker contributed about 17 percent of Celestica’s revenue in the quarter ending June 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.