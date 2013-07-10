UK cost agency says "no" to Celgene bone marrow drug

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Celgene’s drug Revlimid is not worth using on Britain’s state health service because of uncertainty over whether it can extend the lives of patients with serious bone marrow disorders, the country’s cost agency said on Thursday.

The draft guidance from the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE), if confirmed following a consultation process, would remove a treatment option for patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, which can lead to life-threatening diseases such as leukaemia.