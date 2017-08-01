FDA approves leukemia treatment developed by Celgene, Agios

A view shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland August 14, 2012.

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday approved Celgene Corp and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc's oral treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients with a specific genetic mutation.

AML is a cancer that originates in the bone marrow and progresses rapidly, resulting in an abnormal increase in white blood cells. It is generally diagnosed in older people, and is uncommon before the age of 45.

The drug, Idhifa, secured approval for relapsed or refractory AML patients with an IDH2 mutation. It is to be used along with a diagnostic test, developed by Abbott Laboratories, designed to detect the mutation.

The approval comes with a boxed warning — the strongest mandated by the FDA — designed to call attention to the risk of differentiation syndrome, an adverse reaction that could be fatal if untreated.

Differentiation syndrome is characterized by fever, respiratory distress and multi-organ dysfunction.

Idhifa is the first and only FDA-approved therapy for patients with an IDH2 mutation, a group that represents between 8 and 19 percent of all AML patients, the drug developers said.

Novartis AG's AML drug Rydapt won U.S. approval this April.

About 21,380 new cases of AML will be diagnosed in 2017 and some 10,590 patients will succumb to the disease this year, according to estimates by the American Cancer Society.