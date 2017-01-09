FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Celgene raises 2017 revenue, profit forecasts
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2017 / 5:21 PM / 7 months ago

Celgene raises 2017 revenue, profit forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp raised its 2017 revenue and profit forecasts, as the company benefits from new patient market share gains for its flagship multiple myeloma drug, Revlimid.

The Summit, New Jersey-based company said on Monday it expected earnings per share of $7.10-$7.25 and revenue of $13.0 billion-$13.4 billion for 2017.

Celgene had previously forecast full-year earnings of $6.75-$7.00 per share and net product sales of $12.7 billion-$13.0 billion.

Revlimid's net sales are expected in the range of $8.0 billion to $8.3 billion for 2017. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.