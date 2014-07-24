FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Celgene profit rises 25 pct up on higher cancer drug sales
July 24, 2014

Celgene profit rises 25 pct up on higher cancer drug sales

July 24 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp reported a 25 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped by robust sales of its flagship cancer drug, Revlimid.

The U.S. biotechnology company’s net profit rose to $597.8 million, or 72 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $478.1 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, it earned 90 cents per share.

Total revenue rose 17 percent to $1.87 billion.

Sales of multiple myeloma treatment Revlimid rose 15 percent to $1.21 billion. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

