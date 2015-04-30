FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Celgene profit more than doubles as Revlimid sales shine
#Market News
April 30, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

Celgene profit more than doubles as Revlimid sales shine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp’s quarterly profit more than doubled, driven by higher demand in the United States for its flagship multiple myeloma drug, Revlimid.

The company’s net profit rose to $718.9 million, or 86 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $279.7 million, or 33 cents per share on a stock split-adjusted basis, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the U.S. biotechnology company earned $1.07 per share.

Total revenue jumped about 20 percent to $2.08 billion. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)

