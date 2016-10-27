FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Celgene quarterly revenue rises 28 percent as Revlimid shines
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
October 27, 2016 / 11:40 AM / 10 months ago

Celgene quarterly revenue rises 28 percent as Revlimid shines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. biotechnology company Celgene Corp reported a 28 percent jump in quarterly revenue, fueled by higher demand for its flagship multiple myeloma drug, Revlimid.

The company said net income rose to $174 million, or 21 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $34.1 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier, primarily due to deal-related expenses.

The Summit, New Jersey-based company's revenue rose to $2.98 billion from $2.33 billion. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
