7 months ago
January 26, 2017 / 1:37 PM / 7 months ago

Celgene revenue up 16 pct on demand for Revlimid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. biotechnology company Celgene Corp on Thursday, reported a 16 percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped by demand for its flagship multiple myeloma drug, Revlimid.

The company's revenue rose to $2.98 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $2.56 billion a year earlier.

Net income fell to $429 million, or 53 cents per share, from $561 million, or 69 cents per share.

Celgene also said it would buy privately held Delinia Inc for an upfront payment of $300 million to bolster its inflammation and immunology pipeline. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

