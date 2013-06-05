FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Celgene's Revlimid wins additional FDA lymphoma approval
June 5, 2013

Celgene's Revlimid wins additional FDA lymphoma approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp said on Wednesday that its flagship blood cancer drug, Revlimid, was approved by U.S. health regulators to treat mantle cell lymphoma, adding another revenue source for the $4 billion-a-year medicine.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Revlimid to treat mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) - a type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma - that has relapsed or progressed following two prior treatment regimens, one of which must include Takeda Pharmaceutical Co’s Velcade.

Revlimid, which will be the first oral treatment for MCL, is already approved to treat multiple myeloma and the blood disorder myelodysplastic syndromes. It had sales of $1 billion in the first quarter.

“There remains a tremendous unmet need for patients with previously-treated mantle cell lymphoma,” Dr Andre Goy, chairman and director and chief of lymphoma at the John Theurer Cancer Center in Hackensack, New Jersey, said in a statement.

