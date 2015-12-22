FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Celgene to allow sale of generic Revlimid before patent expiry
#Market News
December 22, 2015 / 10:01 PM / 2 years ago

Celgene to allow sale of generic Revlimid before patent expiry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp said it would allow the sale of a generic version of its flagship multiple myeloma drug, Revlimid, in the United States more than a year before the drug’s patent expires.

The company said it would allow India-based Natco Pharma Ltd and its U.S. partner to market an unlimited quantity of generic Revlimid beginning Jan. 31, 2026 as part of a patent litigation settlement.

Patents covering Revlimid expire in April 2027.

The sale is subject to Natco securing U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval to market the copycat version.

Natco will also receive a “volume-limited” license to sell in the United States commencing in March 2022, Celgene said. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

