July 18, 2013 / 11:47 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Celgene to stop blood cancer trial due to higher death rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 1 to say the drug was compared to another drug and not a placebo)

July 18 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp said it will stop a late-stage trial of its blood cancer drug Revlimid after it observed a higher number of deaths in patients taking the drug compared to those on another treatment.

The trial was placed on a clinical hold by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on July 12, Celgene said. The study was testing the drug in previously untreated, elderly patients with B-cell chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

