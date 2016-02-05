FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-AES, Enel, CPFL among interested in buying Brazil's Celg-D
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2016 / 7:05 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-AES, Enel, CPFL among interested in buying Brazil's Celg-D

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds information from seller Eletrobras, context)

SAO PAULO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. power utility AES Corp , Italy’s Enel and several Brazilian rivals have shown preliminary interest in buying state-controlled power distributor Centrais Elétricas de Goiás SA (Celg-D), a group organizing the sale and a source briefed on the plan said.

According to a website created by Brazil’s Eletrobras, which has a controlling stake at Celg-D, Energisa SA, CPFL Energia SA, Enel, Equatorial SA and AES took part in a meeting on Thursday to discuss the sale’s process at the Sao Paulo offices of World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC).

IFC was hired to structure the deal.

A source familiar with the process, who requested anonymity, said Brazil’s Neoenergia, although not present at the meeting, is also looking at the asset.

Energisa and Neoenergia declined to comment. Enel, Equatorial and CPFL had previously said they were interested. The others did not immediately return requests for comment.

Eletrobras, or Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, Brazil’s largest power holding company, is considering selling stakes in several distribution companies to focus on power generation and transmission.

The move underscores President Dilma Rousseff’s efforts to streamline the size of state companies, whose rapid growth of recent years have put public finances under pressure.

The Celg-D auction is expected to take place in March. The company estimates a minimum selling price of 2.8 billion reais ($717 million).

$1 = 3.90 reais Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.