#Market News
August 16, 2016 / 6:36 PM / a year ago

Brazil to cut minimum price to speed up Celg-D sale -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government is likely to reduce the minimum price for state-controlled distribution power firm Centrais Elétricas de Goiás SA to around a minimum 2 billion reais ($629 million) to attract bidders after the sale was suspended earlier on Tuesday, according to two lawmakers familiar with the matter.

The previous minimum price was set at 2.8 billion reais. According to the two lower house lawmakers, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, said the move should entice interested parties to present firm bids for Celg-D when the sale is resumed next month.

$1 = 3.1806 Brazilian reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
