FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
REFILE-South Africa's Blue Label Telecoms pays $400 million for Cell C stake
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
October 5, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

REFILE-South Africa's Blue Label Telecoms pays $400 million for Cell C stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add dropped word "million" in the headline)

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 5 (Reuters) - South African distributor of prepaid airtime Blue Label Telecoms will pay 5.5 billion rand ($400 million) for a 45 percent stake in debt-laden mobile phone group Cell C Ltd, it said on Wednesday.

The deal is part of Cell C's efforts to pay down debts which last year forced it into a restructuring with bondholders involving a three-year maturity extension to July 2018.

Following Blue Label's deal, Cell C will also issue new shares to staff, senior management and existing shareholders to help to reduce it borrowings to a maximum of 8 billion rand, Blue Label said.

Founded in 2001 by Saudi Arabia's Oger Telecom, Cell C has struggled to compete against established players Vodacom and MTN Group. ($1 = 13.7580 rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.