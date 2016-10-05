(Adds Net1 purchase of 15 pct stake in Blue Label)

By Tiisetso Motsoeneng

JOHANNESBURG Oct 5 South Africa's Blue Label Telecoms will pay 5.5 billion rand ($400 million) for a 45 percent stake in debt-laden mobile phone group Cell C Ltd , it said on Wednesday.

The deal is part of Cell C's efforts to pay down debts which last year forced it into a restructuring with bondholders involving a three-year maturity extension to July 2018.

Cell C, founded in 2001 by Saudi Arabia's Oger Telecom, has struggled to compete against established players Vodacom and MTN Group.

Following Blue Label's deal, Cell C will also issue new shares to staff, senior management and existing shareholders to help to reduce it borrowings to a maximum of 8 billion rand, Blue Label, a distributor of prepaid airtime, said.

Separately, Net1 UEPS Technologies said it had entered into an agreement with Blue Label to subscribe for about 117.9 million shares for 2 billion rand ($145 million).

Net1 will own about 15 percent in Blue Label and expects to settle the transaction through a combination of cash, debt plus an equity issuance of five million shares, the company said.

Net1 Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Serge Belamant said the investment represented the start of a strategic alliance between the two groups would enhance shareholder value on both sides through cooperation between their combined local and international operations.

Belamant said Blue Label's 45 percent stake in Cell C would help the three companies to speed up growth in customer numbers and offer cross selling opportunities. ($1 = 13.7580 rand) (Additional reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Jane Merriman)