JOHANNESBURG Feb 27 South Africa's Cell C and
its creditors have agreed a deal with Blue Label Telecoms
and an unnamed investor that would lower the mobile
phone firm's debt to 6 billion rand ($463 million), Blue Label
said in a statement.
Cell C is South Africa's third largest mobile phone company
but a debt burden of about 20 billion rand has hampered its
growth in a maturing phone market where rivals Vodacom
and MTN are much bigger.
Blue Label, the largest distributor of pre-paid airtime and
data in South Africa, agreed last year to pay 5.5 billion rand
for a 45 percent stake in Cell C and said it would lead the
company's recapitalisation plan.
Blue Label said on Monday that its stake in the firm would
remain unchanged even though the unnamed investor in the deal to
lower Cell C's debt would be taking 15 percent.
"The third party investor is to subscribe for 15 percent of
the share capital of Cell C for 2 billion rand," Blue Label
said.
Shares in Blue Label were up 5.6 percent at 18.80 rand by
1231 GMT.
"The restructuring agreement addresses the over-geared
balance sheet of Cell C and will unlock further improved and
exciting performance," Cell C said in a statement.
($1 = 12.9525 rand)
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; editing by David Clarke)