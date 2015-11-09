FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Telkom in talks to buy mobile phone operator Cell C
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 9, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa's Telkom in talks to buy mobile phone operator Cell C

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 9 (Reuters) - South African fixed-line operator Telkom said it is in talks to buy rival Cell C , as it seeks to boost its fledging mobile phone business.

Telkom is currently performing due diligence on Cell C, the company said in a statement.

Buying South Africa’s third-largest mobile telecoms network Cell C would give Telkom about 20 million mobile phone users but also a company facing a consumer backlash due to slow network speeds.

Telkom did not indicate how much it would pay for the unlisted Cell C.

“It could be a credible tie-up,” said the chief executive of mobile phone network Vodacom, Shameel Joosub, at an earnings briefing on Monday. Combining fixed-line and mobile businesses would make Telkom stronger, he said.

Oger Telecom South Africa owns 75 percent of Cell C. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala and TJ Strydom; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.