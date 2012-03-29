FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's Cell C aims to double market share -paper
March 29, 2012 / 6:40 AM / in 6 years

S.Africa's Cell C aims to double market share -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 29 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Cell C aims to double its market share in the next three to four years by luring customers from rivals MTN Group and Vodacom , its incoming CEO said, according to Business Day newspaper.

South Africa’s third-largest mobile firm now has about 13 percent of the mobile market in Africa’s top economy and is targeting 25 percent, Alan Knott-Craig said in a speech on Wednesday, according to the newspaper.

“The only place to steal new users is from other players in the industry,” the paper quoted him as saying. “The bigger networks have too much traffic for spectrum.”

Unlisted Cell C will also target increasing demand for data, the paper quoted Knott-Craig as saying.

Knott-Craig is due to take up his position on April 1. A mobile industry veteran, he helped found Vodacom in 1993 and served as its chief executive from 1996 to 2008. Vodacom is now a unit of Britain’s Vodafone. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)

