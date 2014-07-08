Israel's Cellcom to raise 326 mln shekels in bonds

JERUSALEM, July 8 (Reuters) - Israel’s largest mobile phone operator Cellcom said on Tuesday it will issue two series of bond for a total of about 326 million shekels ($95.28 million).

Cellcom said the offering is expected to take place on July 8-9, and there had been about 1.2 billion shekels in demand.

One series for 106 million shekels will have an annual interest rate of 1.98 percent linked to the Israeli consumer price index (CPI). The second, for the remaining 223 million shekels, will not be linked to the CPI and will offer a 4.14 percent interest rate. ($1 = 3.4216 Israeli Shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)