Israel's Cellcom to buy rival Golan for about $300 mln

TEL AVIV, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Cellcom, Israel’s largest mobile phone provider, said on Thursday it had agreed to acquire upstart rival Golan Telecom for 1.17 billion shekels ($300.9 million).

Golan, owned by French businessmen Michael Golan and Xavier Niel, is one of the four other mobile network operators in Israel besides Cellcom. It launched operations in 2012 introducing rock-bottom prices.

It has about 900,000 customers and is expected to end 2015 with revenue exceeding 500 million shekels.

“There is no assurance that the agreement shall be approved by the Israeli regulators, which the company estimates to be challenging,” Cellcom said. ($1=3.8885 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)