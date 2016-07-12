FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli regulator blocks Golan's network sharing deal with Hot
July 12, 2016

Israeli regulator blocks Golan's network sharing deal with Hot

JERUSALEM, July 12 (Reuters) - Israel's government has blocked a network sharing deal between two telecom groups that on Tuesday had sparked a 900 million shekel ($232 million) lawsuit from the country's largest mobile phone operator, Cellcom.

The deal between Golan Telecom and cable provider Hot announced last month prompted Cellcom, which had been negotiating its own arrangement with Golan, to take legal action against its smaller rival.

Israel's Communications Ministry, however, informed Hot that it could not pursue its agreement with Golan because its license did not allow the company to host other operators, a ministry spokesman said. He added that the timing of the decision was not in any way connected to the Cellcom lawsuit. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, editing by Louise Heavens)

