September 21, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

Cellcom negotiating network deal worth 2.2 bln shekels over 10 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Israel's largest mobile phone operator, Cellcom, said on Wednesday it was negotiating between two groups over a network sharing agreement that will bring in more than 2.2 billion shekels ($582 million) over 10 years.

The two parties, Marathon 018 Xfone and a second, unnamed group of investors, are each trying to buy a relative newcomer in the Israeli mobile phone market, Golan Telecom.

Cellcom said the network sharing and hosting agreement, which is estimated to be worth 220-250 million shekels a year, is expected to be signed with the group that finally purchases Golan.

Cellcom's own bid to take over Golan was blocked by Israel's telecoms regulator, who argued that such a deal ran contrary to its efforts to introduce more competition to the market. ($1 = 3.7794 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)

