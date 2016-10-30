FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Cellcom network sharing deal with Xfone gets antitrust approval
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
October 30, 2016 / 8:35 AM / 10 months ago

Cellcom network sharing deal with Xfone gets antitrust approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Israel's antitrust commissioner has approved Cellcom Israel's network sharing and hosting agreement with Marathon 018 Xfone Ltd, the country's biggest mobile phone provider said on Sunday.

The agreement, originally announced in July, still requires approval of the Communications Ministry.

Xfone, which was awarded fourth generation frequencies in a 2015 tender, hasn't entered the cellular market yet.

The 10-year agreement stipulates that the two companies will cooperate in development of a shared 4G network, using both parties' 4G frequencies.

Cellcom's bid to acquire rival Golan Telecom was blocked by Israel's telecoms regulator, who argued that such a deal ran contrary to its efforts to introduce more competition to the market. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.