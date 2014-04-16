FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Cellcom awards 4G contract to Nokia Solutions
#Communications Equipment
April 16, 2014 / 9:12 AM / 3 years ago

Israel's Cellcom awards 4G contract to Nokia Solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, April 16 (Reuters) - Cellcom, Israel’s largest mobile phone operator, said on Wednesday it has selected Nokia Solutions and Networks for the supply of its fourth generation (4G) network.

Cellcom did not disclose financial details of the deal.

The company said it intends to immediately begin a rapid deployment of the network, which also supports LTE advanced technology (4.5 generation), and expects to achieve a wide deployment by the end of the year.

The operation of the network as well as its LTE advanced qualities is subject to the regulator’s approvals and availability of spectrum, Cellcom said.

Nokia Solutions is owned by Nokia. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
