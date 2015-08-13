FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Profit sinks at Israel's Cellcom in second quarter
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 13, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

Profit sinks at Israel's Cellcom in second quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Cellcom, Israel’s largest mobile phone operator, reported an 85 percent drop in second quarter net profit, hurt by intense competition in the industry and a one-off expense for a voluntary retirement programme.

Cellcom said on Thursday it earned 12 million shekels ($3.2 million) in the second quarter, down from 79 million a year earlier. This was slightly above a forecast of 3.5 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Israel’s mobile phone industry was shaken up in 2012 with the entry of six new operators, sparking a price war that led to steep drops in subscriber numbers, revenue and profit at Cellcom and two incumbent rivals.

Cellcom is hoping to take advantage of telecoms reforms, in which Bezeq Israel Telecom, the owner of a nationwide DSL network, must lease its infrastructure to smaller rivals.

Cellcom has already launched an Internet-based television service that has so far recruited 42,000 customers and it now offers a low-price package of TV, home phone and high-speed Internet.

Cellcom also said it was negotiating with smaller mobile operator Golan and Israel’s Communications Ministry over a 3G and 4G network sharing agreement with Golan.

In the second quarter, revenue fell 10 percent to 1.04 billion shekels, led by a 15 percent fall in service revenue. Cellcom lost 37,000 customers in the quarter, pushing its subscriber base down to 2.848 million at the end of June.

The retirement plan cost was 25 million shekels in the April-June period.

Rival Partner Communications, reported an 80 percent decline in second-quarter profit on Wednesday as a result of the fierce competition.

Pelephone, another rival and a unit of Bezeq, is due to report later in August.

Cellcom opted not to distribute a dividend for the second quarter.

$1 = 3.8037 shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.