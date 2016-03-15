Israel's Cellcom Q4 profit down more than expected, revenue dips

JERUSALEM, March 15 (Reuters) - Israel’s largest mobile phone operator Cellcom reported a steeper than expected 66 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a fall in revenue stemming from fierce competition in the sector.

Israel’s mobile phone industry was shaken up in 2012 with the entry of a host of new operators, sparking a price war that led to steep drops in subscribers, revenue and profit at Cellcom and two incumbent rivals.

Cellcom said on Tuesday it earned 19 million shekels ($4.9 million) in the fourth quarter, down from 55 million a year earlier. Revenue slipped 8.2 percent to 1.05 billion shekels due to an erosion in mobile rates resulting from intensified competition.

It was forecast to earn 29 million shekels on revenue of 1.03 billion shekels, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Cellcom noted that in 2015 the decrease in service revenue and a declining subscriber base was partly offset by equipment sales and its new TV service, which has more than 70,000 subscribers.

Its mobile subscriber base fell 4.4 percent in 2015 to 2.835 million.

Cellcom has offered to buy smaller rival Golan Telecom for 1.17 billion shekels but the deal is facing heavy political opposition and regulatory hurdles.