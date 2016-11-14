FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Israel's Cellcom Q3 profit hit by revenue shortfall from Golan
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 14, 2016 / 9:30 AM / 9 months ago

Israel's Cellcom Q3 profit hit by revenue shortfall from Golan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Cellcom, Israel's largest mobile phone operator, reported lower quarterly profit that slightly missed estimates, saying rival Golan Telecom did not pay the full amount agreed upon for its use of Cellcom's network.

Cellcom said on Monday it earned 33 million shekels ($8.6 million) in the third quarter, down from 40 million a year earlier. Revenue fell 3.9 percent to 992 million shekels.

The company was forecast to earn 35 million shekels on revenue of 1.02 billion shekels, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Israel's mobile phone industry was shaken up in 2012 with the entry of a host of new operators, sparking a price war that led to steep drops in subscribers, revenue and profit for Cellcom and two incumbent rivals.

"The results of the quarter were affected, among others, by a decrease in revenues recognised in relation to national roaming services, due to Golan not paying the full agreed monthly consideration," said CEO Nir Sztern.

Smaller rival Golan filed a lawsuit in an Israeli court last month, declaring it does not owe the company 600 million shekels for past national roaming payment differences.

Cellcom, which said it believes the lawsuit is unfounded, had sought to buy Golan for $300 million but regulators blocked the purchase, arguing that such a deal ran contrary to its efforts to open up the market.

Israel's antitrust commissioner has approved Cellcom's network sharing and hosting agreement with Marathon 018 Xfone.

Cellcom's subscriber base declined by 0.4 percent in the quarter over last year to 2.822 million.

But its TV subscriber based reached 99,000 households in the quarter, nearly double a year earlier. Seeking to find new streams of revenue, it launched a low price, Internet-based service last year that competes with cable company HOT and satellite TV firm YES. ($1 = 3.8563 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.