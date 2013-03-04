FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Cellcom sees further revenue, profit declines in Q1
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 4, 2013 / 11:25 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Cellcom sees further revenue, profit declines in Q1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q4 profit 113 mln shekels vs 127 mln forecast

* Q4 revenue down 15.5 pct to 1.41 bln shekels

* CFO: Expect further erosion in Q1 2013 revenue, profit

JERUSALEM, March 4 (Reuters) - Cellcom, Israel’s largest mobile phone operator, reported a 49 percent rise in quarterly net profit due to cost-cutting steps, and projected further declines in revenue and profit in the first quarter of 2013 amid intense competition.

Cellcom on Monday posted fourth-quarter net profit of 113 million shekels ($30 million), up from 76 million in the year earlier period but below analysts’ estimates of 127 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In the fourth quarter of 2011, Cellcom was hit by a number of one-time factors, including a deferred tax expense.

Revenue fell 15.5 percent to 1.41 billion shekels, weighed down by declines in both services and equipment revenue.

Israel’s mobile phone industry was shaken up last year with the entry of six new operators, sparking a price war - with unlimited calling plans for $25 a month or lower.

“2012 was a challenging year for the communications market and for the company,” said Yaacov Heen, Cellcom’s chief financial officer.

“While we continue implementing our efficiency plan in order to adjust the company’s expense structure to the revenue level, we expect further erosion in revenues in the first quarter of 2013, which will lead to further erosion of profitability,” he said.

Efficiency measures in 2012 including job reductions led to savings at an annual rate of 550 million shekels, Cellcom said.

Its subscriber base fell 4.5 percent in 2012 to 3.2 million.

Cellcom opted against paying a fourth-quarter dividend, saying it wanted to strengthen its balance sheet at this time of uncertainty. The board, it added, will evaluate its decision in the coming quarters as market conditions develop.

Last week, rival Partner Communications reported weaker than expected profit and warned of weak earnings throughout 2013.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.