BRIEF-Cellcura says financing efforts have not been successful
#Healthcare
October 13, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Cellcura says financing efforts have not been successful

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Cellcura ASA :

* Cellcura updates on financing efforts

* Says financing efforts have not been successful and it has become clear that there is insufficient interest amongst company’s shareholders to initiate a new equity placement, or similar types of financing, for the company

* Says financial situation is critical for the company

* Says management has been asked to consider other ways of securing shareholder value

* Says should above initiative fail, it is unlikely that Cellcura can continue its operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
