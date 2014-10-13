BRIEF-Cellcura says financing efforts have not been successful

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Cellcura ASA :

* Cellcura updates on financing efforts

* Says financing efforts have not been successful and it has become clear that there is insufficient interest amongst company’s shareholders to initiate a new equity placement, or similar types of financing, for the company

* Says financial situation is critical for the company

* Says management has been asked to consider other ways of securing shareholder value

* Says should above initiative fail, it is unlikely that Cellcura can continue its operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)